MUST WATCH: Detroit Lions epic radio call of Penei Sewell catch vs. Vikings

You knew this week’s version of “Calls of the Game” was going to be special. The Detroit Lions’ win over the Minnesota Vikings was no normal win. It was a win over a divisional opponent. It was a win over a 10-win team. It was a win in front of 66,000 rabid Lions fans, and it was a win that kept the Lions’ playoff hopes (realistically) alive.

But even more than that, it was an incredibly entertaining game to watch. The Lions had several explosive plays on offense, a big turnover on defense, four sacks, and a couple of trick plays that kept the crowd going crazy for all four quarters. For Lions radio play-by-play announcer Dan Miller, this game was a freakin’ gold mine.

Miller and color commentator (former Lions offensive tackle) Lomas Brown were in their finest form Sunday afternoon, showing crazy energy and emotion that matched the thousands of Lions fans in attendance. But I’m not sure there was a single person in the building more excited for the pass to Lions right tackle Penei Sewell than Brown.

“Ben Johnson, you are my hero!” Brown shouted with his arms raised to the sky. “Yes! Getting the big fella involved, and I love that he went in motion. Did you see that speed?”

“How about those hands?” Miller responded.

“Thank you!” Brown said. “Ben Johnson, I love you!”

Enjoy that, and the rest of Miller’s best calls from the game in this week’s installment: