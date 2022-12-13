 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: C.J. Moore urged his agent to get him back to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions special teams ace could sense something special was building with Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Moore has had a tumultuous 2022 season. He started training camp on the Detroit Lions’ non-football injury list. When he returned to the practice field, it turned out to be short-lived, as he was waived/injured just a couple weeks later. After agreeing to an injury settlement with the Lions, he was released from the team, and it seemed like his three-year stint with the team had reached an unceremonious end.

But Moore, who had been a special teams stud with the Lions, wouldn’t let it end that way. Though he initially signed to the Houston Texans practice squad, when his injury settlement had expired (along with the two extra weeks required by NFL rules), Moore urged his management team to get him back in Detroit.

“Everybody was like, ‘Man, you got opportunities to go somewhere else,’ and I did,” Moore said after Sunday’s game, according to a fantastic story from Will Burchfield. “I was literally telling my agent, ‘I want to come back to Detroit,’ because I know the type of confidence we have in this locker room.”

The Lions clearly had some desire to bring him back, too, because just a week after Moore signed with the Texans, Detroit poached him from their practice squad onto their 53-man roster. That move paid off big time on Sunday when Moore converted a first down on a fake punt with an impressive 41-yard run:

Moore, who had lived through the lean times in Detroit, sensed something special with this team, this regime, and he wanted to make sure he was going to be part of it.

“Coach Dan (Campbell) and (general manager) Brad (Holmes), they’re building something so special and it’s something that I want to be a part of,” Moore said. “That’s really why I came back. You could feel it last year. We ended the season well and this season didn’t start off too well, but we’ve known it’s been here and it’s showing.”

