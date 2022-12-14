The Detroit Lions are coming off a tough divisional win over the Minnesota Vikings and coaches are starting the week off slow, allowing players some extra rest early in the week. As a result, the Lions held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so all participation levels on this report are estimates from coaches based on how much they believe players would have been able to practice if it was a standard practice.

“We just felt like this is the right time to cycle down this week,” coach Dan Campbell said at his Wednesday press conference. “We kind of, we’ve been doing things a certain way for a number of weeks, and this was the time to change it up, and so that’s really all it had to do with. This was more than where we’re at, when, but I’d already had this in my head, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ For the most part, talked to (Lions Director of Sports Performance) Mike Clark, who deals with a lot of this for us. And we felt like this was the right time to pull back on Wednesday, really get back and just hit the mental, and then we’re going to come back. It’ll be a little extended tomorrow, and really push the intensity.”

Let’s take a look at the team’s initial injury report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets in Week 15.

Reserve list

WR Trinity Benson (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Charles Harris (groin, IR): eligible to return in Week 17 (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Julian Okwara (elbow, IR): eligible to return in Week 17 (latest update)

(latest update) NB Chase Lucas (hamstring, IR): eligible to return in Week 18 (latest update)

(latest update) DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

21-day evaluation clock

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): Day 8 (latest update)

(latest update) RB Craig Reynolds (ribs, IR): Day 7 (latest update)

Cephus and Reynolds continue to work their way through the evaluation process, but there have been no updates on their progress at this time. If they do return this week, expect the news to be announced on Saturday.

No practice on Wednesday

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee)

Awosika and Barnes both played without obvious issues against the Jaguars but showed up on last week’s injury report unable to practice and missed last weekend’s game against the Vikings. Awosika was replaced by Logan Stenberg at right guard, while Barnes snaps were distributed over Malcolm Rodriguez, Chris Board, and Jarrad Davis (who was a practice squad elevation).

Limited practice

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) — NEW INJURY

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle) — NEW INJURY

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — DOWNGRADE from last week

DB Will Harris (hip) — UPGRADE from last week

S C.J. Moore (Shoulder) — NEW INJURY

Brown was limited all of last week and was unable to play against the Vikings, a limited start to the week is good news, but with this being a walkthrough, it’s unclear if he will make enough progress to return to his starting right guard role just yet.

Ragnow continues to get light beginnings to the week as part of an injury management system, and last week we saw Decker go through the same precautionary measures. It is mildly concerning that Decker has a new injury—he had elbow injury last week, ankle this week—so it’s worth keeping an eye on this situation.

Cabinda was rolled up on in last Sunday’s game, and while it didn’t seem to impact him during the game, it’s likely he suffered some residual pain and is taking it slow to start the week. Hard to know much more than that at this time.

Harris suffered a hip injury during last Thursday’s practice, was unable to practice on Friday, and missed the game. A limited return to practice is encouraging, but keep in mind that this was an estimated level of participation and he likely didn’t push himself too much to test his abilities.

Moore was a key contributor against the Vikings, converting a fake punt and recovering a fumble on the game's final play. He did have his shoulder wrapped in the locker room following the game, but was in good spirits and was not favoring it. Hopefully, this is precautionary rest, and we will know more as the week progresses.

Full practice

N/A

No longer listed with an injury

QB Nate Sudfeld (illness)

WR Kalif Raymond (illness)

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle)

RB Jamaal Williams (hand)

CB Jeff Okudah (illness)

S DeShon Elliott (ankle)

All of the players in this section no longer carry an injury designation and have returned to practice in full.

Jets injury report

Here’s a look at the Jets’ initial injury report:

Keep an eye on All-Pro Quinnen Williams, who did not practice on Wednesday, and quarterback Mike White, who was limited. If either is unable to play, it would be a massive break for the Lions.