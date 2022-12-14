Survey: What will the Detroit Lions’ record be in the final 4 games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We have two questions in our SB Reacts poll this week:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (asked weekly) What will the Lions’ record be in the final 4 games?

It’s no secret that Lions fans’ approval has been climbing over the last six weeks as the team has gone 5-1. After beating the New York Giants 96% of fans remained confident the team was heading in the right direction. That number held steady through Thanksgiving, despite the loss to the Buffalo Bills, then climbed to 98% after handily beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, after beating division-rival Minnesota Vikings by two scores, we once again ask the question, and it’ll be interesting to see if that number can climb a little bit more.

The second question is pretty straightforward: What will the Lions’ record be in the final 4 games?

The Lions travel to MetLife stadium (the same stadium where they beat the Giants) to take on the New York Jets. The Jets (7-6) represent the last team on the Lions’ schedule with a winning record, and the betting line is expecting a close game. After opening as slight 1-point underdogs, the Lions became 1-point favorites less than 24 hours into the betting cycle. Since then, the Lions have shifted back and forth between the two teams.

After that, the Lions enter Week 16 with an away game against the Carolina Panthers (5-8)—who are rallying behind interim coach Steve Wilks—and then wrap up the season with matchups with division rivals Chicago Bears (3-10) at Ford Field and Green Bay Packers (5-8) at Lambeau Field, both of which the Lions have beaten this season. The Lions figure to be the favorites in each of the final three games.

