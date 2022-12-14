What a win Sunday was. Like many of the Detroit Lions’ manhandlings as of recent, it was a complete team win. Offense, defense, and special teams are all finding ways to put this team in a position to win. Sunday, we saw all three phases shine, leading us to today’s question:

Question of the day: What was the most impressive play from Sunday’s win?

There are quite a few to choose from. The one that has gotten the most attention has been Penei Sewell’s third-and-7 reception to seal the game. However, to get to that point, a lot had to happen. The Lions had to successfully execute a fourth-and-8 fake punt from their own territory, with Malcolm Rodriguez(!!) carrying out two blocks to free up a lane for C.J. Moore. Isaiah Buggs had to successfully identify a Vikings trick play and strip the ball from Dalvin Cook’s hands for a Kerby Joseph recovery. Jameson Williams had to sneak past the Vikings secondary for a touchdown. Jared Goff had to thread a deep ball to DJ Chark for a 48-yard touchdown.

My answer: I love them all, and you can’t go wrong choosing any one of them. To me, however, the most impressive was the fake punt.

Put my special teams bias aside for a second. That was a whole lot ballsier than the pass to Penei Sewell. The Lions had fourth-and-8 from their own 26-yard line up 14-7. That’s an unlikely conversion no matter where you are on the field, but from your own 26 is bold. If that fails, you’re essentially guaranteeing the Vikings three points, let alone opening the door for them to tie the game midway through the third quarter.

Likewise, it took some surprise players to make it happen. Malcolm Rodriguez had a textbook block to open up a running lane for C.J. Moore, and then peeled off his defender at just the right time to continue blocking at the second level. That opened up more room for Moore to keep steaming down the sideline. I would be impressed if Penei Sewell or Brock Wright had a block like that, but for a rookie linebacker that is absurd.

Good look at Rodrigo's block. Notice how he moves on from the first defender at the perfect time to then act as the lead blocker. pic.twitter.com/GDRghqNwcz — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) December 12, 2022

The cherry on top was having the awareness to put the ball in the hands of a safety who runs a 4.38 40-yard dash. After the success of the Godwin Igwebuike experiment last year, who knows what the Lions will do next with Moore.

The Lions had some nice plays Sunday to pull off the win. If the game depended on one, though, it was the fake punt executed to perfection in a situation that’s about as dangerous as it gets. Props to Dave Fipp, Dan Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, C.J. Moore, and everyone else involved in making it happen for executing it to perfection.

Which play from Sunday impressed you the most? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.