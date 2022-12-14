Lions mailbag: Why 2023 free agency may include mostly re-signings for Detroit... again

Last year, many Detroit Lions fans were faced with disappointment when the team failed to make splashy moves in free agency. Most of the free agency money they spent was on re-signings, and with the team finishing 3-13-1, that didn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Why would you be bringing back so many players from a team that only won three games while opting to add fringe starters like the oft-injured DJ Chark, Mike Hughes, and DeShon Elliott.

Next year, fans are already starting to build some excitement about increased cap space and the thought of adding some talented veteran players to complement Detroit’s now-budding core of young, developing players.

However, on this week’s mailbag, we pump the breaks a little on what could be Detroit’s future endeavors. If you look at some of the players that will become unrestricted free agents, suddenly it looks like Detroit has no choice but to bring them back.

Chark is starting to play better and is a clear culture fit. Linebacker Josh Woods and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are vocal leaders for this team, and their level of play is starting to increase. Mike Hughes and DeShon Elliott have stepped in for injury situations and helped turn around Detroit’s defense in the second half of the season. Even Will Harris and Alex Anzalone—two players who have drawn a lot of criticism from fans—have started to command serious consideration for sticking around due to improved play. The Lions don’t have any choice but to throw the bag at Jamaal Williams, right?

Obviously, the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes will always be looking to improve the roster in any way he can, but they also want to reward good players and good people, and the Lions may suddenly have more in the building than we thought.

Myself and Erik Schlitt discuss this topic—and more—on our Week 15 midweek mailbag.

Also on this episode:

Can the Lions offense match the test of a feisty Jets defense? (4:45)

Did the Lions miss Will Harris against the Vikings? (9:45)

How does win over Vikings rank in terms of energetic environment at Ford Field? (13:15)

How would defense look if Tracy Walker hadn’t gotten hurt? (17:30)

Reacting to Todd McShay’s mock draft (32:15)

