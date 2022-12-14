Lions QB Jared Goff wins ‘Air Player of the Week’ for big day vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named the NFL Week 14 “FedEx Air Player of the Week.” Goff was one of three candidates for the award, along with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Here’s a look at how their statistics compared for Sunday:

Goff: 27-of-39, 330 yards (8.5 Y/A), 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 120.7 passer rating

Cousins: 31-of-41, 425 yards (10.4 Y/A), 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 124.5 passer rating

Lawrence: 30-of-42, 368 yards, (8.8 Y/A), 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 121.9 passer rating

In a lot of statistical measures, Goff actually had the worst day of the bunch—although all three quarterbacks had phenomenal days. In fact, all three quarterbacks finished in the top four of PFF grades for the week, as well.

However, Goff did pick up the biggest win of the group. Detroit’s win—their fifth in six games—kept them in the playoff conversation and gave the Lions legitimacy by taking down the now 10-3 Vikings. Though the Jaguars’ 36-22 win over the Titans was a pretty big statement for Jacksonville, too.

Regardless, Goff is getting a ton of praise for his play as of late, and rightfully so. His PFF grade over the last two weeks is 84.7, which ranks him sixth in the NFL.

“He’s playing outstanding and he’s a direct link as to why we are playing better,” coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s win over the Vikings. “He’s playing really good football and he’s taking care of the football. He’s making big throws, man. He’s been highly accurate and just – man, there’s a lot of faith. A lot of faith in him and he’s got a lot of faith in us.”

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Goff’s name to a Historically Black College or University after winning the fan-voted award.