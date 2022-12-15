The Detroit Lions held a walkthrough on Wednesday but were back on the practice field on Thursday, preparing for a Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. However, for the second week in a row, a wave of illnesses has struck the Lions roster, causing three players to miss practice, including star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

21-day evaluation clock

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): Day 9 (latest update)

(latest update) RB Craig Reynolds (ribs, IR): Day 8 (latest update)

Thursday was scheduled to be Cephus’s ninth day in the evaluation cycle, but he was not at practice, which is at best an interesting puzzle, and at worst a possible setback. Cephus still has another week and a half left to be evaluated.

No practice on Thursday

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) — Downgraded after estimated to be limited on Wednesday

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) — NEW

DT Michael Brockers (illness) — NEW

CB Mike Hughes (illness) — NEW

Brockers, Hutchinson, and Hughes are dealing with undisclosed illnesses. It’s unclear if their availability will be in jeopardy this week, but it’s worth looking at the progression of cornerback Jeff Okudah last week, who also had an illness. Okudah missed Wednesday and Thursday practice last week, returned on Friday, but was only able to have a limited role on Sunday. Kalif Raymond followed the same progression, but played the entire game.

Cabinda, who was estimated to have been able to practice in a limited capacity by coaches on Wednesday, was downgraded to no practice on Thursday. It’s never a good sign to be downgraded mid-week, but the nature of Wednesday’s practice makes this a bit less concerning. Still, his availability on Friday will go a long way in determining if he can play on Sunday.

Awosika and Barnes continue to miss practices which is not a good sign that they will be back up to speed for this weekend’s game. There is still a chance on Friday for them to rebound, but it’s not overly optimistic at the moment.

Limited practice

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

DB Will Harris (hip)

Ragnow has been taking light practices for a while now, so if things stay the course, he should see some increased workloads on Friday, and will almost certainly play Sunday.

Harris missed last week’s game after getting injured exactly one week ago, so a return to the field is an encouraging sign that he may be available soon.

Full practice

RG Evan Brown (ankle) — UPGRADE from limited Thursday

LT Taylor Decker (ankle) — UPGRADE from limited Thursday

S C.J. Moore (Shoulder) — UPGRADE from limited Thursday

As Brown continues to stack practices, he helps the Lions take another step closer to returning their starting offensive line. With him now a full participant, the expectation should be for him to start at right guard after missing the past three weeks.

Decker’s return to full practice is a nice bit of news considering his ankle injury was new as of this week.

Moore getting some work in while dealing with a new injury is a solid indication that he is likely on the right track to play on Sunday, as long as he avoids a Friday setback.

Jets injury report

