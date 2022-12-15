‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 15 expert picks: 49ers at Seahawks

The NFL is opening Week 15 with a matchup between the top two teams in the NFC West. Amazon finally gets a matchup between two winning teams as the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers travel up the coast to take on the 7-6 Seattle Seahawks.

As Jeremy Reisman wrote earlier today, this game has HUGE playoff implications for the Detroit Lions. Currently, the Lions' chances of making the playoffs sit around 20% but with each win, or specific opponent loss, that number goes up.

Which brings us to this game.

Reisman broke down the playoff implications in detail in the linked piece above, answering all your playoff questions and percentage changes, but the bottom line here is: Lions fans should be pulling for the 49ers to win this game.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the 49ers by just over a field goal. The majority of POD staff is taking San Francisco and are willing to give the points—though there are a couple who like the Seahawks, not only with the points but straight up on the moneyline.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”.

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.