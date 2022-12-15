 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: 3 Detroit Lions make list of top 25 rookies of 2022

No team has more rookies on this top-25 list than the Detroit Lions

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions rookies are balling out.

That’s not news to anyone who’s tuned in, including NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. Entering the final quarter of the regular season, the media analyst ranked the top 25 rookies and three Lions made the list — the highest number of any NFL team.

When making this list, Jeremiah re-evaluated his midseason rankings. The first Lion on the list is edge defender Aidan Hutchinson.

“Hutchinson makes at least one or two impact plays every week. He leads all rookies in sacks with seven heading into Week 15,” he writes.

The rookie out of the University of Michigan jumped two spots this time around. The next is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who fell one spot to No. 22.

“The Lions, who lead all teams with three representatives in my rankings, nailed this draft class. Rodriguez has played like a first-round pick,” Jeremiah said.

For reference, Rodrigo was drafted in the sixth round, alongside the final Lion on the list — James Houston at No. 24, joining the ranking for the first time.

“Houston has only played in three games, but he already has four sacks. He’s showing a special gift for pressuring the passer. He has unorthodox pass-rush moves, but they work,” the writer said.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Today is the final day to cast your Pro Bowl votes! Get those votes in so the Lions dominate this list too.

  • Sights and Sounds have arrived for the Lions’ big win over the Vikings. WR Josh Reynolds, who scored a touchdown, is mic’d up this episode.

  • A fantastic sight to see:

