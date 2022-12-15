The Detroit Lions rookies are balling out.

That’s not news to anyone who’s tuned in, including NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. Entering the final quarter of the regular season, the media analyst ranked the top 25 rookies and three Lions made the list — the highest number of any NFL team.

When making this list, Jeremiah re-evaluated his midseason rankings. The first Lion on the list is edge defender Aidan Hutchinson.

“Hutchinson makes at least one or two impact plays every week. He leads all rookies in sacks with seven heading into Week 15,” he writes.

The rookie out of the University of Michigan jumped two spots this time around. The next is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who fell one spot to No. 22.

“The Lions, who lead all teams with three representatives in my rankings, nailed this draft class. Rodriguez has played like a first-round pick,” Jeremiah said.

if you paid attention to the thanksgiving day game, then you know Malcolm Rodriguez had himself a day.



For reference, Rodrigo was drafted in the sixth round, alongside the final Lion on the list — James Houston at No. 24, joining the ranking for the first time.

“Houston has only played in three games, but he already has four sacks. He’s showing a special gift for pressuring the passer. He has unorthodox pass-rush moves, but they work,” the writer said.

“The Lions are channeling the Rams version of Goff by leaning into his bread-and-butter: play action.” CBS Sports listed Jared Goff among this season’s biggest risers.

Sights and Sounds have arrived for the Lions’ big win over the Vikings. WR Josh Reynolds, who scored a touchdown, is mic’d up this episode.

Writing for the 33rd Team, NFL executive Jeff Diamond argues the Matthew Stafford trade may be tipping in the Lions’ favor, even after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last year. “The trade has completely reversed course and looks lopsided in favor of the Lions. It doesn’t look like that will change in the future either.”

