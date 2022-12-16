NFL Week 15 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

With all the bye weeks concluded, the NFL decided to split up their 16-game schedule over four days. The first was, of course, Thursday night’s contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, where the Detroit Lions playoff chances got a nice boost following a 49ers 21-13 win. As Jeremy Reisman pointed out, according to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions’ playoff chances have now increased to 24 percent following last night’s game.

Next, the NFL flexed three games to Saturday and will be playing them all on the NFL Network. The Colts take on the Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Ravens face the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET, and they close the night out with the Dolphins taking on the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. With five AFC teams playing, there are not a lot of playoff implications for the Detroit Lions, but it’s worth noting that the Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win.

On Sunday, locally in the 1 p.m. ET hour, the Lions vs. New York Jets on CBS is the only game available—not that your eyes would want to be anywhere else for this matchup. In the 4 o’clock hour, CBS completes its doubleheader with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while FOX has the New England Patriots facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday wraps up with NBC on “Sunday Night Football” with a battle between NFC East rivals New York Giants and Washington Commanders. This game has playoff implications that Lions fans will certainly want to pay attention to.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 15 schedule:

Here are the games, the POD staff has a consensus on: