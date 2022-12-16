The Detroit Lions offense has been rolling almost all season. When healthy, it seems like Jared Goff and Detroit’s receiving crew has been unstoppable. And as the Lions head into their Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets, their offense hasn’t been this healthy since Week 1. Their offensive line appears to be fully intact with the return of Evan Brown imminent. Their receiving corps is full strength and playing at a high level over the past few weeks. And Jared Goff is playing some of the best football he’s played in his entire career.

But the New York Jets boast one of the best pass defenses in the league. They’ve got a crew of game-wreckers on the defensive line, a pair of outside cornerbacks who have shut down some of the best wideouts in this league, and an aggressive play style that is designed to force turnovers and frustrate opposing quarterbacks.

Goff’s recent success has mostly come against average-to-poor defenses. The Bears, Jaguars, Vikings, and Giants all have bottom-seven pass defenses by DVOA. That said, Goff had decent games against the Bills and Packers, two teams with top-10 pass defenses.

So how will Goff fare against this Jets defense? We chatted with Gang Green Nation’s deputy manager MacGregor Wells to find out the answer.

We also talk about:

How will the Jets respond if Quinnen Williams can’t play?

Why rookie receiver Garrett Wilson is so dangerous

Where the Jets’ offensive line is vulnerable

What quarterback Mike White does well, and what he struggles with

