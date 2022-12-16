The Detroit Lions have released their injury designations ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets and the team is getting healthier, despite a few players still dealing with some illnesses.

21-day evaluation clock

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): Day 10 (latest update)

(latest update) RB Craig Reynolds (ribs, IR): Day 9 (latest update)

Cephus was absent again on Friday and it’s unclear if he is dealing with a case of the flu, like some of his teammates or if he had a setback.

Ruled OUT

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

LB Derrick Barnes (knee)

For the second week in a row, neither Awosika nor Barnes have been able to practice and both have been ruled out for this Sunday’s game. With Evan Brown looking like he will return to the starting lineup, Logan Stenberg—who replaced Awosika last week—will likely shift to the top interior reserve role. Barnes will likely be replaced by committee, meaning extra snaps for Malcolm Rodriguez and Chris Board, at a minimum.

Doubtful

DT Michael Brockers (illness)

Michael Brockers has been a regular healthy inactive. So now that he’s dealing with an illness, it shouldn’t impact the Lions lineup much if he can’t go Sunday.

Questionable

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (illness)

CB Mike Hughes (illness)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

All the illnesses seem up in the air right now. Coach Dan Campbell did mention that he is optimistic and they were tending in the right direction, but as we saw with Jeff Okudah last week, a few of the illnesses going around have the ability to impact players’ energy levels.

“It’s a little different,” Campbell said of his team facing different illnesses. “All of our guys are – they’re all kind of different. We’ve been hit from all sides. But we’re in a pretty good spot right now, I’d hate to say anything and it makes it worse, but we’re not bad, but it’s not all the same illnesses. Certainly, guys don’t feel real good, but we’re bouncing back. (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch’s out here today, feels pretty good. So, hopefully, we can keep it contained.”

Hutchinson spoke with the media on Friday, which is typically a good indication he’ll play. He didn’t have much to say about his illness, but he certainly seemed optimistic for Sunday.

“We’re here, we’re good, we’re ready to go,” Hutchinson said.

Cabinda was injured last game, was estimated to have been limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and returned to the field on Friday. Getting back on the field is a good sign but it’s not clear if he is out of the woods yet.

No injury designation

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

DB Will Harris (hip)

S C.J. Moore (Shoulder)

The players listed in this section do not carry an injury designation into this game and should be good to go in their roles. Getting the starters on the offensive line back should be a big boost for the offense, as they will face one of their toughest tests of the season this weekend.

Additionally, getting Harris back should be a help this week at nickel cornerback. While Mike Hughes did an admirable job filling in last week, Harris has found his footing at nickel. With Hughes questionable this week, getting Harris back at full health is huge.

Jets injury designations

Early Friday afternoon Jets’ coach Robert Saleh announced that starting quarterback Mike White was not medically cleared and the team would be turning back to Zach Wilson—who was benched in Week 12 for locker room issues—to start against the Lions.