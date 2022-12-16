It’s hard to believe we are already in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but you know what they say, time flies when you are having fun. And that is just what the Detroit Lions have been doing these last several weeks—making plays, winning games, and having fun while doing it.

Having won five of their last six games, and putting themselves in position for a serious run at the playoffs, the Lions head to New Jersey for the second time this season, where they will matchup with another young team in the midst of a postseason push—the New York Jets.

Like the Lions, the Jets have a bevy of young talent on their roster, but contrary to the way the Lions are currently built—New York has more talent on the defensive side of the ball. They have arguably been the best defense in all of football this year, led by young stars like rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Offensively, they have had their issues, turning to backup quarterback Mike White in recent weeks after things have not worked out with former second overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft—Zach Wilson.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Jets would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: Being a known trench warfare enthusiast, I feel like my answer here is probably predictable, but give me defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in the Honolulu blue and silver. Pairing him with second-year defensive tackle Alim McNeill would give the Lions two interior players that can do it all. From defending the run, to collapsing pockets, and causing chaos in the middle of the defense—having a young and explosive duo like that on the inside makes life easier for the other nine members of the unit.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Jets’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.