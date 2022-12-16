New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that starting quarterback Mike White (ribs) has not been medically cleared by team doctors and will not be available to play this week against the Detroit Lions.

When White was injured last week against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets turned to Joe Flacco, but his uninspiring play (1 for 3, for 9 passing yards) left New York with a decision as to if he would be their best reserve option moving forward. With White starting the week out as limited, Saleh announced that the team would turn back to Zach Wilson as the team's top reserve quarterback.

Now, with White unable to go, Wilson will get the start this week.

Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2021, started the season sidelined with an injury he suffered in the first game of the preseason, but once healthy (Week 4), he was inserted back into the starting lineup. Following the bye, the Jets lost in miserable fashion 10-3 to the New England Patriots in Week 11. Following the loss, Wilson’s lack of ownership for his part in the Jets’ failure lead to problems in the locker room. It was this postgame press conference—and his poor performance against New England—that appeared to be the impetus for the Jets making a change at quarterback. Saleh announced that Wilson would be taking some time off to focus on his priorities and the team turned to White to take over.

Despite the misinformation coming from Jets camp this week—who seemed to suggest White was going to play on Sunday—Lions coach Dan Campbell said they have been preparing as if Wilson was going to play.

“We kinda had an idea,” Campbell said Friday morning. “We’re ready. We knew he was going into the game anyway, so we figured they were going to play him.”

Before Wilson’s benching in Week 12, the second-year quarterback had a 5-2 record in his seven starts in 2022 but posted pedestrian numbers: 55.6 completion percentage, four touchdowns to five interceptions, and a 72.6 quarterback rating.