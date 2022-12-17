The Detroit Lions are looking to make a miracle run in reality. After a 1-6 start, they’ve now won five of their last six, and are a win over the New York Jets from somehow climbing their way back to .500. Even the most optimistic of fans could not have seen this coming, but now suddenly the Lions are thought of nationally as one of the up-and-coming teams whose future beyond this year is extremely bright.

Unfortunately, the folks over at EA Sports haven’t quite caught up yet. In our weekly Madden 23 simulations, the Lions are still one of the worst teams in the league, and they are losing on a weekly basis. Madden has been trying their best to increase the ratings of individual players, as they show the improvement on the field every Sunday.

But perhaps this is the week they get back on the winning side.

You see, every Saturday morning, we fire up a game of Madden 23, adjust the lineups according to the latest injury reports, and then watch as the computer-controlled teams face off. All the while, I narrate the action and answer any Lions questions you may have (except the question “Are you selling stickers?”).

It can get a little crazy, as the Madden AI isn’t quite always the most logical. But it’s fun to get emotionally involved anyways, because there are no real stakes. Take last week’s ending, for example!

ALMOST an epic ending. pic.twitter.com/JqkHbFXkGQ — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) December 10, 2022

If you want to come join us for this week’s Madden Sim and watch live, here’s all the information you need to know.

What: Lions vs. Jets Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, December 17 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)