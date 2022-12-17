The Detroit Lions are traveling to New York on Saturday, ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Jets, and announced a series of roster moves.

First, they activated running back Craig Reynolds from injured reserve, placing him on the active roster and waiving wide receiver Tom Kennedy in a corresponding move. They also elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Josh Dobbs from the practice squad. And finally, they updated their injury report, downgrading defensive lineman Michael Brockers (illness) to out, and adding running back Justin Jackson (illness) to the list with a questionable designation.

Reynolds injured his ribs in early November, eventually landing on injured reserve. He started his evaluation clock last week, and after five practices, it was determined that he was ready to begin contributing again. The timing couldn’t be better as the Lions' third running back Jackson is dealing with an illness and could potentially miss this weekend’s game.

With Kennedy’s release, it’s a good sign that the team is fully comfortable with Jameson Williams’ acclimation to the field and could mean his role will continue to increase, as is expected. If Kennedy clears waivers, look for the Lions to make a push to get him to the practice squad, where they have one open spot remaining.

With Derrick Barnes (ankle) ruled out on Friday, the Lions once again turned to Davis to fill in for him on game day. This is the third time Davis has been elevated this season and therefore he has exhausted his eligibility and will no longer be able to be promoted from the practice squad. If the Lions need to utilize him again, they would be forced to sign him to the active roster.

The Dobbs elevation is a curious move, as neither quarterback Jared Goff nor his backup Nate Sudfeld are listed as being injured nor having come down with the illness that has been spreading through Allen Park. Could this be the makings of a trick play? Or maybe they didn’t like how Sudfeld handled the victory formation in the past?

Brockers being downgraded isn’t overly concerning, as he has been a healthy scratch most weeks since the bye.

Cliff notes: