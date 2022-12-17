Vikings clinch NFC North after largest comeback in NFL history

For a half of football, Detroit Lions fans—very much including myself—were dreaming up scenarios in which they could somehow still win the NFC North. The Lions would need to win their final four games, and the Minnesota Vikings would have to improbably lose four straight to close the season.

With the Vikings trailing 33-0 at halftime to the lowly Indianapolis Colts, it certainly seemed like the Vikings could be on the verge of a free fall. With two divisional road games on the schedule, plus a game against the playoff-competing Giants... maybe it could happen?

Well, that dream quickly died just a couple hours after halftime. The Vikings suddenly came alive in the second half, while the Colts completely imploded. In the end, the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, and won the game 39-36 in overtime. The previous record for a comeback was 32 points, accomplished by the Buffalo Bills over the Houston OIlers in the 1993 NFL Playoffs in a game now known as “The Choke.”

With the win, the Vikings moved to 11-3 and clinched the NFC North with still three games remaining in the regular season.

What an absolutely ridiculous game.

The Lions’ (6-7) path to the playoff must now go through the NFC Wild Card. Given where the NFC Playoff picture currently stands, that means they must jump two of the following three teams: New York Giants (7-5-1), Washington Commanders (7-5-1), Seattle Seahawks (7-7). Seattle already helped out with a loss on “Thursday Night Football.” The Commanders and Giants will face off on “Sunday Night Football” this week.