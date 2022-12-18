Lions vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions’ quest for an unlikely playoff spot continues on Sunday afternoon. After taking down the (now) 11-3 Minnesota Vikings last week, the Lions are in a position where they can very realistically run the table and have over a 90 percent chance of making the postseason. Even a 3-1 finish in the final four games gives Detroit an opening, thanks to their current 5-1 record. However, coach Dan Campbell believes an unblemished finish is probably their best (and maybe only) option.

“We know that we’ve got a chance, but we also know we feel like we need to win out here and it all starts with the Jets,” Campbell said on Friday. “We don’t handle our business it’s all for naught.”

That, indeed, does start this Sunday against the New York Jets. The Jets are in their own fight for a playoff spot, currently sitting on the outside looking in with their 7-6 record. This is a critical week for the Jets for reasons beyond the playoff race, though. Due to an injury to Mike White, the Jets are turning back to 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson to start at quarterback.

Wilson was benched a few weeks back after poor play and refusal to take accountability for some of the team’s struggles. It may be a bit premature to call this game the last opportunity for him to prove himself, but there is certainly added pressure on the 23-year-old quarterback to show he can still be the Jets’ franchise quarterback.

Can the Lions make Wilson’s return a forgettable one, or will the Jets see a resurgence just when they need it?

Here’s how to watch the Week 15 matchup between the Lions and Jets:

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Week 15 TV distribution map: Click here

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket Online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Jets by 1.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook