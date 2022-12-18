Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 15 at New York Jets

The Detroit Lions (6-7) are on the road in Week 15, traveling back to MetLife Stadium—they were there in Week 11 when they beat the Giants—this time taking on the New York Jets (7-6) in a battle of teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 15.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Josh Dobbs (12) — elevated for this game

Running back (5)

Jamaal Williams (30)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Justin Jackson (42) — illness, Questionable

Craig Reynolds (46) — activated from injured reserve

Jason Cabinda, FB (45) — ankle, Questionable

Wide receiver (5 + 2 injured)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Jameson Williams* (9)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Quintez Cephus (87) — foot, injured reserve, his 21-day evaluation clock has started

Trinity Benson (19) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Shane Zylstra (84)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

Projected Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68) — ankle, no injury designation

— ankle, no injury designation LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Questionable

foot, Questionable RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, no injury designation

— ankle, no injury designation RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

RG — Logan Stenberg (71)

T/G — Dan Skipper (70)

C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66)

Injured/inactive

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (3 + 1)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — illness, Doubtful — Downgraded to OUT

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97) — illness, Questionable

— illness, Questionable Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

SAM — James Houston* (59)

DE — Austin Bryant (2)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 17

Off-the-ball linebacker (6 + 1)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Jarrad Davis (40) — elevated for this game

Derrick Barnes (55) - knee, Ruled OUT

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23) — illness, Questionable

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Will Harris (25) — hip, no injury designation

— hip, no injury designation Chase Lucas* (36) — hamstring, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 18

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5)

C.J. Moore (38) — illness, no injury designation

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Mike Hughes (23)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: