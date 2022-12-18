NFL Week 15 expert picks: Lions vs. Jets score predictions

The Detroit Lions have gone streaking, and it’s the most exciting time to be a fan in quite some time. Not only is the team in the midst of an improbable playoff run, but they’re also an extremely young team, meaning this could just be the beginning for this Lions franchise. Oh, and on top of that, thanks to the struggles of the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions may be looking at a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, too!

It’s clear this optimism has infiltrated Pride of Detroit heavily, because for the second week in a row, the majority of the staff is picking the Lions to beat a team with a winning record. Last week, 10 out of 12 correctly picked the Lions to beat the Vikings. This week, 11 out of 12 are predicting the Lions to come out victorious.

The New York Jets present an interesting challenge, however. Detroit has been riding high off the heels of their offense, which has been averaging 32.2 points over the past five games. However, the Jets have only allowed 30 points once in the entire season. Detroit is 1-5 in games where they fail to score at least 30 points this season, yet every single prediction of a Lions win from our staff has the Lions scoring short of that 30-point benchmark.

Check out our picks below:

Kellie Rowe (11-2): Lions win

Jerry Mallory (9-4): 20-16 Lions

Hamza Baccouche (9-4): 21-20 Lions

Ryan Mathews (8-5): 20-14 Lions

Morgan Cannon (8-5): 20-16 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (8-5): 17-13 Lions

John Whiticar (8-5): 27-17 Lions

Erik Schlitt (8-5): 25-20 Lions

Kyle Yost (7-6): 28-27 Lions

Mike Payton (7-6): 24-21 Lions

Alex Reno (6-7): 17-14 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-13): 33-33 Tie

Now it’s time for you to pick. Vote in the poll below and give us your score prediction in the comments.