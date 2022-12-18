The Detroit Lions and New York Jets have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 15 matchup, and the Lions are getting a big break, while the Jets suffer another big loss.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson popped up on the injury report mid-week with an illness, but he was able to get in some limited work on Friday and is ready to go on Sunday. Jets’ All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams suffered a calf injury in last week’s game, and despite not practicing all week, the Jets were holding out hope he would be able to play. Those hope would remain unfulfilled, as Williams is not able to play against the Lions.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week, activating running back Craig Reynolds from injured reserve and waiving wide receiver Tom Kennedy in a corresponding move. Additionally, the Lions elevated linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Josh Dobbs from the practice squad for this game, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RB Craig Reynolds

RG Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

OL Ross Pierschbacher

DT Michael Brockers (illness) — Ruled OUT on Saturday

EDGE Austin Bryant

LB Derrick Barnes (knee) — Ruled OUT on Friday

QB Josh Dobbs

Reynolds was activated for this game, but as we have seen in the past, the Lions are not always quick to throw their player returning from injury right back into the mix too quickly. He was also likely insurance for Justin Jackson, who was on the injury report with an illness but appears to be ready to go.

With 10 offensive linemen on the active roster, only needing to keep eight active to receive the roster bonus, and just Awosika ruled out due to injury, they needed to pick one more healthy lineman to be inactive and this week it was Ross Pierschbacher.

Brockers, typically a healthy scratch on game days, was sick this week and left home in Allen Park to recover.

With the Lions two deep on the edge, and pass rushing specialist James Houston in the mix, the Lions opted to keep Bryant as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week.

Barnes has been unable to play the last two weeks and his workload has been spread around to Malcolm Rodriguez, Chris Board, and Jarrad Davis. Expect the same today.

Dobbs, who was elevated for this game, was likely an insurance option that the team didn’t need.

Jets inactives: