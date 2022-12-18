Gambling guide: Best bet for Lions-Jets

Hello, friends, and welcome to a tradition unlike any other: looking at the best bets for another Detroit Lions matchup.

Where the land is cold, there isn’t anything hotter than the Lions. To characterize the Lions' meteoric rise over the past month and a half in a single word, “unfathomable” does the trick.

At 1-6, there wasn’t a soul that could envision the Lions would be sitting at 6-7 with a legitimate chance at making a run for the playoffs this late into December. But here we are, hours away from the Lions taking on one of their toughest challenges this season: the New York Jets defense.

Let’s take a look at the best bets you have available to you from DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of SB Nation.

What is Week 15’s best bet for Lions-Jets?

The lines for this game have been all over the place. The Jets opened as one-point favorites last Sunday, and the total was originally set at an incredibly inflated 48.5. Since then, the line flipped to Detroit being favored by a point when Mike White was ruled out and Zach Wilson reclaimed his job as the team’s signal caller.

As of now, the Jets are once again one-point favorites over the Lions, the total has plummeted to 43.5 points, but the public is still in on Detroit: 71 percent of moneyline bets are on the Lions and 70 percent of spread wagers are on the Lions +1.

We’re here to find the best bet, though, so here’s a Same Game Parlay you can lock in for Lions-Jets:

D’Andre Swift OVER 24.5 rushing yards

D’Andre Swift OVER 19.5 receiving yards

Jared Goff OVER 20 passing completions

Zach Wilson UNDER 249.5 passing yards

UNDER 50.5 points

Total odds: +675

D’Andre Swift continues to play through injuries that have lingered all season long, but this matchup with the Jets is one where he could find some success. Those totals are fairly reasonable, and if Swift can get back to his explosive ways, both of those could be just a couple of touches away from hitting. The Jets are 20th in receiving yards allowed to running backs (37.9 yards per game).

Put up or shut up time for Jared Goff. He’s looked like a franchise quarterback now that the offense is locked, stocked, and loaded with talent around him, but this test is something else: this Jets pass defense is stingy. Detroit will definitely try and get the offense moving on the ground, but I don’t think the Lions will let the Jets dictate what their offense wants to do, and this offense is clearly operating at its best through the air.

In his seven games this season, Zach Wilson has eclipsed 250 yards twice—Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (252) and Week 8 against the New England Patriots (355). Detroit’s defensive renaissance is real, so I don’t see Wilson getting to that mark.

And last but not least, we turn back the clocks to when this total was more inflated than Matt Patricia’s ego. Under 50.5 points seems like a safe number for a game with the Jets offense and the Jets defense involved—only two Jets games have been over 50 points this season.