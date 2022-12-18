Lions vs. Jets: Live score update, highlights, injury news, drive summaries

We’re deep into December football now, and the stakes for each week are steadily rising. For the Detroit Lions, it didn’t seem like there would be an stakes to football this late in the year after their 1-6 start to the season. But over the past six weeks, this team has found its footing. Not only have they won five of six games, but they are arguably playing better football than all but a couple teams right now. Their offense—now fully healthy—is playing at an elite level. Their defense, too, has been playing as a top-10 unit in the NFL.

Just look at their DVOA ratings since Week 9:

Overall: 6th

Offense: 6th (7th passing, 14th rushing)

Defense: 8th (7th passing, 14th rushing)

And while it seems like the Lions are hitting their stride and can’t be knocked off their horse, the New York Jets are no slouch, either. Here’s where they rank over the same six-week period:

Overall: 11th

Offense: 20th (19th passing, 15th rushing)

Defense: 3rd (2nd passing, 16th rushing)

What happens when a unmovable object (Jets defense) faces and irresistible force (Lions offense)? We’ll find out on Sunday afternoon when Jared Goff and the Lions’ impressive list of offensive weapons face off against Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Sauce Gardner, and the rest of the Jets’ defensive roster?

Of course, that’s not the only storyline. The return of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson into the starting lineup should be fascinating to see. I’ve seen plenty of Lions fans concerned that Detroit will fall to previous regime tendencies of making young, backup quarterbacks look like All Pros. If this Lions team is truly different, Wilson should struggle against a confident Detroit defense.

Will that happen? Stick right here in our live-updating post. We’ll be posting drive-by-drive summaries, scoring updates, the latest injury news, and the best highlights from Sunday’s game right here. All you have to do is refresh the page occasionally and watch the news fly in.

See you at kickoff.