Report: Jets DT Quinnen Williams OUT vs. Lions

It looks like the Detroit Lions caught a huge break in their Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets. According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will NOT play in Sunday’s Week 15 game, as he continues to deal with a calf injury that held him out of practice all week.

Williams has been the Jets’ best defensive linemen this year by a pretty wide margin. The fourth-year interior defensive lineman has tallied 11.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, three passes defended, and a total of 12 tackles for loss in 13 games played. Williams has earned a 90.5 PFF grade for the season, which is the third-highest among all NFL interior defenders, but his 84.0 run defense grade ranks first.

The Jets boast a pretty decent rotation of defensive linemen, so it’s not like they’ll have a big dearth of talent with Williams out. However, there’s no doubt that Williams’ absence is a pretty big break for the Lions.

Nothing is official yet, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter corroborated the story, as well. Official inactives will be announced around 11:30 a.m. ET.