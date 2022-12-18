The New York Jets and Detroit Lions are tied up at halftime. Stick with us in the final two quarters to discuss how the game ends!
In This Stream
Lions vs. Jets, Week 15: Two rising, young teams battle for playoff hopes
- Lions vs. Jets Week 15 stock report: 5 risers, 5 fallers
- Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets second half open thread
- Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets first half open thread
More From Pride Of Detroit
- Lions vs. Jets Week 15 stock report: 5 risers, 5 fallers
- Lions vs. Jets: What Just Happened?
- RECAP: HUGE, late fourth-down TD gives Detroit big road win
- Join the POD Lions-Jets postgame show
- Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets first half open thread
- INACTIVES: Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson IN, Jets’ Quinnen Williams OUT
Loading comments...