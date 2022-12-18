Join the POD Lions-Jets postgame show

After streaking hot and burning in a six game stretch, the Lions finally found one hell of an obstacle waiting for them on their return to MetLife in the form of the New York Jets. The defense played hard as hell, stoppered the Lions offense.

But you know what? It didn’t matter. The Lions had one drive where they needed it, and a missed field goal denied New York their chance to tie the game. The Lions survive by the skin of their teeth, more than a bit of devil luck, and the celebration is on.

