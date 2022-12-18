The New England Patriots lost their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders in unbelievable fashion. With the game tied and just three seconds remaining, the Patriots opted not to try and throw a hail mary from midfield, but, instead, try a lateral play.

In a horrible twist of fate for the Patriots, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers lateraled the ball directly to Raidersedge rusher Chandler Jones, and with only quarterback Mac Jones in the way, Jones planted him into the ground and scampered 48 yards for the game-winning score as time expired.

If you haven’t seen it yet, please sit down. This will blow you out of your seat:

For Detroit Lions fans, there’s a ton of schadenfreude to be had at the expense of Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia. While this play may not be directly his fault, these lateral plays are typically saved for teams who are desperately playing from behind. A turnover is fairly common on these plays—although a touchdown is somewhat rare.

But the cherry on top of this Patricia Failure Sundae is the radio call from Patriots radio.

Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy the dulcet tones of Patriots announcers Bob Socci and Scott Zolak:

The Patriots radio broadcast of the final play



(via @CLoprestiWFAN) pic.twitter.com/lwdFUKQtI7 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 19, 2022

“Goodnight. This might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen.”

It’s perfect. The Patriots deserve him.