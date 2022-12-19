‘Monday Night Football’ Week 15 expert picks: Rams at Packers

The NFL closes out Week 15 with a battle between NFC West and NFC North teams when the Los Angeles Rams travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers.

With the Rams sitting at 4-9 and the Packers at 5-8, this is probably not the game the schedule-makers thought it would be last spring. But for Detroit Lions fans, this game should have some intrigue.

For Lions fans, this game will divide the fan base into two sections:

1) The “draft pick” crowd will be rooting for the Packers to win, as a Rams loss drives the Rams pick (owned by the Lions) up the NFL draft positioning board. Currently, that pick sits fifth overall, but a loss would push it to fourth, as the Rams’ strength of schedule is easier than the 4-10 Cardinals and therefore L.A. would jump them. It also keeps them in the hunt for an even higher pick, as the Broncos (whom the Rams play next week) and Bears have winnable games on their schedule—keeping picks No. 2 and 3 in play.

2) The “FTP crowd” will always root for a Packers’ loss, and quite frankly, it’s hard to blame them. The Packers are clinging to a very outside chance at the playoffs (6% per the 538 playoff predictor), and a loss to the Rams would effectively eliminate them from the competition. And let’s face it, is there anything better in this world than the tears of the Packers and their fans?

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Packers in this game and the POD staff agrees with them on the moneyline, but are split down the middle on the points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field

TV: ESPN, ESPN2 (Manning Cast)

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

The Manning Cast (last of the season): Peyton and Eli Manning plus special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Monday’s Manningcast guest list:

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.