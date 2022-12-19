The Lions didn’t need to play perfect to win in New York

It’s been said in the past that the Detroit Lions can’t afford mistakes; they need to play hard, fast and damn near perfect to take down some of the threats they’ve faced, and to overcome their shortcomings on defense to boot.

Thankfully, that wasn’t really necessary on Sunday against the New York Jets. On a day where the Jets’ defense gave the Lions all kinds of trouble, the good guys were able to still put together a win—and not just on the luck of a missed field goal, but with a timeline final drive that snatched the lead back.

It’s another hard-fought victory for the Lions, and we’re breaking it all down on the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast. We’ll discuss what this win means, and how the Lions came to it—including how they got an imperfect day to work and why you don’t need to freak out too much on a “bad game.” Plus, we break down individual performances, including a big day from Romeo Okwara as he returns to the lineup.

The Lions are 3-0 on their “six game schedule.” Can they keep up and make the playoffs? We lay out those scenarios as well, and it’s all yours and ready for your ears on the PODcast.

