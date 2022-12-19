 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: What they’re saying about the Lions after big win over Jets

Detroit’s getting nods left and right these days.

By Kellie Rowe
NFL: DEC 18 Lions at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the past few years, the Detroit Lions would be virtually invisible to the rest of the NFL world.

While us fans would continue to spend our Sundays watching meaningless games late into December, the Lions would be off the national radar. That is far from the case this season.

After an ugly but gritty win over the New York Jets on Sunday, all eyes are on the boys in the Honolulu Blue as they hang on the verge of making the playoffs.

In his weekly list of overreactions and reality checks, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr says the Lions making the playoffs is a reality.

“No matter who wins between Washington or New York, Detroit getting at least nine wins is a reality now. The Lions may even finish 10-7 with the way they are playing,” he wrote.

Good Morning Football gave a shout out to Brock Wright’s big play. “Everything is coming up Brock,” said Jamie Erdahl.

Of course there’s a Baldy Breakdown on that exact play, describing it as “call of the year.”

NFL.com’s Adam Schein ranked the Lions’ win sixth on his Schein Nine under the header “Detroit ain’t Lion.”

“The Jets’ defense is no joke. Jared Goff and the Lions’ prolific offense were stuck in the mud, with six points scored in the first 58 minutes of game action. But Dan Campbell’s team never quits. These are NOT the same old Lions. They have flair, they have heart and they most definitely have guts,” he wrote.

Writing for Forbes, John Baldoni wrote about how this team is just built different.

“The Lions are a lesson for any team, department, or organization that becomes accustomed to underperforming. So how do you right the ship? Well, you get the right people on board and let them go,” he said.

Plus, a shoutout to the Lions’ insane rookie class from ESPN’s Field Yates.

And more!

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • These stats we’ll take.

  • Also from “Good Morning Football,” a Lions fan running drills with his life in the parking lot made their list of Hidden Highlights.

