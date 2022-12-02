NFL Week 13 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

The NFL kicked off Week 13 with a battle between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, and as has become commonplace, Bills quarterback Josh Allen led his team to a victory (24-10). At 9-3, Buffalo continues to get it done on a weekly basis.

This weekend, there will be some entertaining football on television, but the early games on Sunday should be the most interesting to Detroit Lions fans.

In the 1 o’clock hour, your Lions take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on FOX, while the local (Detroit) CBS feed will have the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New York Jets. These are the Lions next two opponents (Vikings at home in Week 14 and in New York for Week 15) if you feel the need to record or flip over during commercials for some advanced scouting.

In the 4 o’clock hour, the second half of CBS’ doubleheader features the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the AFC Championship game from last season's playoffs. Sunday wraps up with NBC on “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 13 games on Sunday, the “Monday Night Football” matchup, as well as the results from the “Thursday Night Football” in Week 13:

The POD staff had a consensus on the following games: