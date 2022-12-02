In a lot of ways, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in a similar position as the Detroit Lions. There are obvious differences, but both teams currently sit at 4-7, and both appear to be hitting their stride as of late.

The Jaguars are coming off a 28-27 victory at home against the Baltimore Ravens, where quarterback Trevor Lawrence engineered some big-time drives late in the game. Lawrence, the former first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, also seems to be clicking over the last few weeks. After a tumultuous rookie season under former coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence seems to be flourishing under coach Doug Pederson.

Beyond Lawrence, the Jaguars are a young team with talent at several key positions. On the defensive line, defensive tackle Arden Key and defensive end Josh Allen both can disrupt a game plan. On the other side of the ball, running back Travis Etienne, and receivers Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones make up a talented group of skill players for Lawrence to work with.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Jaguars would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: You could go in several different directions with this, especially since the Jaguars have several impact players still on rookie deals. But the quickest way to really improve this Lions roster would be to upgrade the quarterback position. Lawrence possesses rare arm talent, has above-average mobility, can make more plays outside of structure, and is only on year two of a rookie contract that has four years, with a fifth-year team option.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Jaguars’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.