Notes: Lions RB Jamaal Williams gave an amazing gift to the entire offense

Jamaal Williams continues to be the most entertaining leader on the Detroit Lions roster.

By Kellie Rowe
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jamaal Williams is known for his humor. We saw a lot of it during Hard Knocks, and pretty much anytime he steps in front of a camera for the Detroit Lions social media team. But this time he took it to the next level. The running back had robes made with his face on them for every offensive player with their last names on them. He reportedly made some for the coaches too.

Why? Well.. why not?

Left guard Jonah Jackson was a big fan of the gesture.

“It just kinda shows what guy he is,” Jackson said. “He’s a selfless guy, he’s a giving guy. Something like this is awesome. You never really think to get yourself a robe or think about how comfortable it is, but now this might be like a — I’m gonna game, walk around my house. Doing duties around town. Grocery shopping, put this on real quick.”

Williams said he’s just doing his best as a veteran on the team to show his love and appreciation for his teammates and coaches.

“I thought this is what you were supposed to do as a vet, is to give presents,” Williams said. “This is what I’ve learned growing up.”

But next time, he has a few adjustments.

“They should have made me a little darker, but it’s fine,” Williams continued. “They got the hair right. I’m fine. I kinda look like a girl, but I look cute, so it’s fine.”

