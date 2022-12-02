Because why not?

Jamaal Williams is known for his humor. We saw a lot of it during Hard Knocks, and pretty much anytime he steps in front of a camera for the Detroit Lions social media team. But this time he took it to the next level. The running back had robes made with his face on them for every offensive player with their last names on them. He reportedly made some for the coaches too.

Why? Well.. why not?

Left guard Jonah Jackson was a big fan of the gesture.

“It just kinda shows what guy he is,” Jackson said. “He’s a selfless guy, he’s a giving guy. Something like this is awesome. You never really think to get yourself a robe or think about how comfortable it is, but now this might be like a — I’m gonna game, walk around my house. Doing duties around town. Grocery shopping, put this on real quick.”

Lions RB Jamaal Williams bought the entire offense customized robes with his face on it pic.twitter.com/BnsJkqfqOf — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 1, 2022

Williams said he’s just doing his best as a veteran on the team to show his love and appreciation for his teammates and coaches.

“I thought this is what you were supposed to do as a vet, is to give presents,” Williams said. “This is what I’ve learned growing up.”

But next time, he has a few adjustments.

“They should have made me a little darker, but it’s fine,” Williams continued. “They got the hair right. I’m fine. I kinda look like a girl, but I look cute, so it’s fine.”

Awesome, now put them up for public sale.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Lions offer an extended Sights and Sounds from the Thanksgiving Day game, featuring a mic’d up Alex Anzalone. I particularly enjoyed how maybe five players gave impassioned pre-game speeches back to back. That’ll fire ya up.

Detroit made Around the NFL writer Nick Shook’s list of underdogs who could knock off favorites this week. “A second straight home game isn’t going to produce a second straight loss for these Lions. I’m certain of it.”

I love the Detroit Lions' social media team. You’ve probably seen friends posting their Spotify wrapped, which is the songs they listened to the most. Meme game is strong.

Just here listening to our tunes pic.twitter.com/WQm0stWorA — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 1, 2022

Jared Goff is about the middle of the pack in this CBS Sports QB power rankings, which is much better than last year and earlier this season. He’s at about the same spot in this NFL.com ranking.