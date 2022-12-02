Detroit Lions have not made decision on activating Jameson Williams vs. Jaguars

On Friday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell wouldn’t reveal whether first-round receiver Jameson Williams will make his debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I haven’t made a decision on that,” Campbell said during his morning press conference.

The Lions brought Williams back to practice last week after the wideout rehabbed for 11 months on his torn ACL. Last week, Williams was only able to run routes without any defensive competition because Detroit was on a short week and only doing walkthroughs. This week, they’ve taken him along slowly, as well.

“First day we gave him some (individual drills), a little one-on-one work,” Campbell explained. “And then yesterday, worked him in the scout-team reps, and he got a pretty good load. And so I know he looked better yesterday than he looked the day before. Now I anticipate him looking a little better today.”

Earlier in the week, Campbell said it would be a “tall order” to see Williams make his debut on Sunday, and this pattern of work suggests nothing has changed there. With Williams only getting individual, one-on-one work and scout-team reps, it doesn’t seem like Detroit is preparing him for any meaningful playing time against the Jaguars.

“This was all about just getting his legs under him,” Campbell added.

That said, Williams’ position coach has been pleased with the progress he’s seen from the first-round pick this week.

“He’s shaking the rust off. He’s looking good,” Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El said. “He’s been looking good, coming along. Caught the ball well this week for sure, so it’s been good. Good to see him get out and run.”

If the Lions do plan on activating Williams this week, they will likely announce it on Saturday by 4 p.m. ET. Until then, keep your fingers crossed.