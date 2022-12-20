Detroit Lions Week 16 injury report: Derrick Barnes upgraded, DeShon Elliott no practice

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, and with a Saturday game on the docket, the weekday schedule gets pushed up a day. In a typical week, the Lions would begin practicing on Wednesday, but this week, they kicked things off on Tuesday.

The Lions are coming off a very physical road game against the New York Jets, and when you combine that with the early start to the week, coaches were proactive in giving players a relatively easy first practice, only holding a walkthrough on Tuesday.

As is customary, walkthroughs are not open to the media, and therefore, all participation levels in Tuesday’s practice report are estimates from coaches based on how much they believe players would have been able to practice if it was a standard practice.

Reserve list

WR Trinity Benson (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Charles Harris (groin, IR): eligible to return in Week 17 (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Julian Okwara (elbow, IR): eligible to return in Week 17 (latest update)

(latest update) NB Chase Lucas (hamstring, IR): eligible to return in Week 18 (latest update)

(latest update) DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

21-day evaluation clock

WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): Day 14 (latest update)

Cephus is in the final week of his evaluation. The Lions have seven days from today to make a decision on his status.

No practice on Tuesday

FB Jason Cabinda (illness) — Downgrade from limited last week

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — Downgrade from limited last week

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) — NEW Injury, suffered in Jets’ game

Cabinda has caught the flu bug this week and is estimated to have missed this practice, but the good news is he is no longer listed with an ankle injury.

Awosika continues to miss practices and has not been on the practice field, nor played since he started against the Bills on Thanksgiving. Being estimated to have not been able to practice is not a great start to the week for the reserve interior offensive lineman.

Ragnow typically gets the early portions of the week off of practice as the team is managing his lingering foot injury. Look for him to be upgraded to limited and play this weekend, if things follow suit.

Elliott left last week’s game with a shoulder injury, and the early news is that it appears likely to keep him out of this week’s game against the Panthers.

“I would say right now, he’s looking like he probably won’t be able to make it,” coach Dan Campbell said. Later adding, “As of right now, it doesn’t look very promising, but there again, we’re going to see how he feels every day.”

Limited practice

LT Taylor Decker (elbow) — Downgrade from full practice last week

RG Evan Brown (ankle) — Downgrade from full practice last week

LB Derrick Barnes (knee) — Upgrade from no practice last week

Decker has been managing injuries for the last couple weeks, but like Ragnow, the team has given him early week rest in order for him to be ready to go come game day.

Brown, who just returned from injury last week, is also likely getting some early week rest after missing the previous three games.

Barnes has not played the previous two games, but was able to estimated to have been able to have gotten back on the practice field if they played today. Thursday will tell a better story here, when he is actually on the field.

Full practice

DT Michael Brockers (illness) — Upgrade from no practice last week

Brockers was ill late last week, was listed as doubtful, and downgraded to out on Saturday. It appears he is feeling better and able to practice again, but may not quite be out of the woods.

No longer listed with an injury

CB Mike Hughes (illness)

Aidan Hutchinson (illness)

DB Will Harris (hip)

S C.J. Moore (Shoulder)

The players listed in this section do not carry an injury that requires a spot on the injury report.

Panthers injury report

Here’s a look at the Panthers’ initial injury report: