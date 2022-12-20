A couple of weeks ago, Detroit Lions playoff hopes were a dream we only jokingly entertained. Even after the Lions picked up a couple of wins, we were talking about playoff odds in the single digit percentages. It was fun to dream, but I think we all did it with the understanding that it almost certainly wasn’t going to happen.

This is no longer a joke. This is no longer a fantasy. The Detroit Lions are 6-1 in their last seven games, and if they win their final three games, their playoff odds are somewhere between 95 and 97 percent, depending on your preferred model.

Even right now as their odds stand, they are in the 40-43% range, which was absolutely unthinkable a month ago.

But those odds also suggest a Lions postseason is more likely to not happen, which begs the question to you, Lions fans:

Do you think the Lions will make the playoffs this year?

My answer: I’ve been sitting here staring at the computer screen for the last 20 minutes. I can hardly believe I’m even proposing this question. This team was so bad just two months ago that we figured they’d have a good chance at the first overall pick.

But the goalposts have shifted—and shifted dramatically. This team has dug itself out of the trenches and have played like one of the best teams in the NFL since November. It’s absolutely mind-blowing that their entire season-long DVOA ranking is now ninth considering the start they have.

But that just goes to show you how good they’re playing right now. So, yes, I think the Lions are going to make the playoffs. The expectation, at this point, is to make the playoffs. There will be real disappointment if they don’t make the playoffs (followed shortly thereafter by an appreciation for a ridiculously fun season). This team is better than the Panthers. They’re better than the Bears. And, yes, they’re better than the Packers, too.

Of course, the better team doesn’t always win on Saturdays/Sundays. And players like Justin Fields and Christian Watson are probably going to give them hell. But this team has battled through better players during this magical stretch and come out on top.

Yes, I think the Lions will make the playoffs, and I can’t wait to see what they do when they get there.

Your turn.