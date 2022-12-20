WATCH: Best local radio calls from Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets

You’ve already heard the radio call of the Detroit Lions’ brilliant game-winning touchdown play, but if you’re like me, that’s not enough Dan Miller in your life this week.

Thankfully, the Lions are continuing their tradition of posting the best radio calls from Miller and his color commentator Lomas Brown after every win, and this week is no different. The added benefit of the Lions’ compilation is that this year they’ve added a camera inside the radio booth, allowing us to get a peek into all of Miller’s mannerisms and also the process of how the radio team works together. You also get a feeling of the general energy inside the room during the game’s most pivotal moments.

And this week is a doozy.

The Lions picked up a dramatic win over the New York Jets in a game that certainly could have gone either way. So it’s awesome to see the entire room explode when Brock Wright took a Jared Goff pass for 51 yards and the go-ahead score with less than two minutes remaining. It’s also extremely relatable to see Miller—at the end of the game—at a bit of a loss of words after an emotional rollercoaster. That’s when he delivers perhaps his best line of the video:

“I don’t know if I should tell you guys to breathe or tell myself to breathe. Let’s all take a breath.”

Catch all of the best moments—and Miller’s best calls—from Sunday’s big win below: