According to NFL agent Mike McCartney, the Tennessee Titans are signing quarterback Josh Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad. This report has been also been supported by several analysts at NFL Network.

After losing practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the Chicago Bears in late November, the Lions signed Josh Dobbs to the practice squad after he was released from the Cleveland Browns in order to make room for Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs was with the Lions for just over two weeks but was a surprise practice squad elevation ahead of their game against the New York Jets. At the time, it was unclear why the Lions—with two healthy quarterbacks—would elevate Dobbs, and then rule him inactive on game day. But the reasoning seems pretty clear now: they were trying to entice him to stay in Detroit.

The difference between the money a player makes on the practice squad vs. an NFL game check is quite a bit, and by elevating Dobbs for Week 15, they increased his salary, likely as an incentive to stick in Detroit.

But in the end, the opportunity in Tennessee was likely too good to pass up for Dobbs. Because he is signed from the Lions practice squad, the Titans are required to keep him on the active roster for three weeks, and thus pay him—at a minimum—three more game checks. Additionally, with Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill out this week, Dobbs is just one Malik Willis injury away from getting on an NFL field again.

Meanwhile, the Lions will need to begin another search for QB3 for the final three games of the regular season, and possibly beyond.