Well, here we are. The Detroit Lions, winners of six of their last seven games, now sit at 7-7 heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. After a rough start that featured some close games, and a couple of not-so-close games—they have steadied the ship, and people outside the state of Michigan are starting to believe.

“That whole ‘nice story’ thing is out now. Now it’s a real story,” Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football had to say regarding the Lions and their recent run. “Now they do believe. Now it’s like ‘tell me they are not going to make the playoffs’.”

Brant not only believes the Lions could get into the playoff but that they “could be dangerous when they get in”, sending fear up the spines of several contending NFC teams.

Like Brandt, Kevin Patra, of Around the NFL, also believes in what the Lions are cooking up—ranking them the best among the five teams that currently sit at 7-7.

“After Sunday’s big road win in New York, the schedule sets up nicely for Detroit to make a postseason run, presenting three teams all under .500,” Patra wrote. “Get a little assistance along the way, and the Lions would become just the second team in NFL history to start 1-6 and make the postseason (joining the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals).”

You can view the whole video and read Patra’s article here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson knew the pass to Brock Wright would work out. Kyle Meinke of MLive has more on how Johnson was one step ahead against the New York Jets.

Lions OC Ben Johnson knew fourth-down call that beat Jets would be explosive https://t.co/7Blc8mFPVs pic.twitter.com/grCKWuGzTU — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 21, 2022

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is playing some of the best football of his career. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News has more on just how much the veteran defender has had to overcome.

Lions' Alex Anzalone running through past adversity, ball carriers on way to career season https://t.co/Q6iGthoKNd — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) December 21, 2022

The connection between quarterback Jared Goff and rookie receiver Jameson Williams is a work in progress. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more on how the two are working on getting in sync.

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, Jameson Williams connection 'moving along' after 3 games https://t.co/cmmX8jZzad via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 21, 2022

The Lions are on a roll but don’t tell that to Aidan Hutchinson.

Despite winning 6 of 7, #Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson says they’re keeping things in perspective to not get too high because if they lose another game they might not reach the postseason. “One screw up and you’re done,” he said. pic.twitter.com/gGirTxSham — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 21, 2022

Scott Pioli, a former general manager in the NFL, had some serious love for Lions’ All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.

The team at #GMFB wanted to know if there was a member of the @Lions that deserves a moment in the spotlight. My guess is this guy doesn't want the spotlight, but embodies everything HC Dan Campbell & GM Brad Holmes want their culture to be about. Your thoughts #OnePride ? #NFL pic.twitter.com/hpQyH8S3VD — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) December 20, 2022

Lions’ offensive tackle Penei Sewell breaks down the now viral footage of a Lions player practicing some pass-blocking sets in the parking lot of MetLife stadium.

“All I see is greatness.”



Penei Sewell breaks down film of the fan cosplaying pass protection against his wife pic.twitter.com/JuuPtpIQai — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 20, 2022