 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Lions ranked best of 7-7 teams, as NFL Network continues to praise Detroit

The secret is out. The Detroit Lions are a good football team, and Kevin Patra of Around the NFL thinks the Lions are set to make a real run at the postseason.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Well, here we are. The Detroit Lions, winners of six of their last seven games, now sit at 7-7 heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. After a rough start that featured some close games, and a couple of not-so-close games—they have steadied the ship, and people outside the state of Michigan are starting to believe.

“That whole ‘nice story’ thing is out now. Now it’s a real story,” Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football had to say regarding the Lions and their recent run. “Now they do believe. Now it’s like ‘tell me they are not going to make the playoffs’.”

Brant not only believes the Lions could get into the playoff but that they “could be dangerous when they get in”, sending fear up the spines of several contending NFC teams.

Like Brandt, Kevin Patra, of Around the NFL, also believes in what the Lions are cooking up—ranking them the best among the five teams that currently sit at 7-7.

“After Sunday’s big road win in New York, the schedule sets up nicely for Detroit to make a postseason run, presenting three teams all under .500,” Patra wrote. “Get a little assistance along the way, and the Lions would become just the second team in NFL history to start 1-6 and make the postseason (joining the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals).”

You can view the whole video and read Patra’s article here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson knew the pass to Brock Wright would work out. Kyle Meinke of MLive has more on how Johnson was one step ahead against the New York Jets.

  • Linebacker Alex Anzalone is playing some of the best football of his career. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News has more on just how much the veteran defender has had to overcome.

  • The connection between quarterback Jared Goff and rookie receiver Jameson Williams is a work in progress. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more on how the two are working on getting in sync.

  • The Lions are on a roll but don’t tell that to Aidan Hutchinson.

  • Scott Pioli, a former general manager in the NFL, had some serious love for Lions’ All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.

  • Lions’ offensive tackle Penei Sewell breaks down the now viral footage of a Lions player practicing some pass-blocking sets in the parking lot of MetLife stadium.

  • Just an excellent job by the Lions’ content team.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...