On Wednesday night, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl games. Only one Detroit Lions player ended up making the list, but nine were listed as alternates.
Center Frank Ragnow was the only player to end up making it to the original roster—the second time the 26-year-old has earned the honors. He made the Pro Bowl back in 2020, as well.
For the past few years now, Ragnow has been considered a top center in this league, but he’s earned an extra level of respect this season due to his toughness. In the first game of the season, Ragnow suffered a painful toe injury that he has continued to deal with the entire season.
“It’s a recurring thing and he’s tough,” offensive line coach Hank Fraley said a month ago. “I mean, until one of his guys rats him out, normally I don’t hear (about) it. It affects him but he doesn’t try to show it. And I think he’s playing well with the — call it one leg, you know, his foot, and he just toughs it out.”
While there are no standard stats to display how Ragnow, despite his painful injury, has been a top center in the league, his PFF grades continue to be among the league’s best. His 79.9 PFF grade is fourth among all NFL centers. For the season, he has allowed just a single sack, and only five pressures in the past seven games. And as a model of consistency, he has had a PFF grade of 79 or above for each of the last three years.
The Lions had cameras rolling when they announced Ragnow was going to be a Pro Bowler again.
Watch as @KNARFWONGAR was surprised with the news of his Pro Bowl selection. pic.twitter.com/4OhdpVwzPo— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2022
Here’s a list of the Lions alternates, along with where in the rankings they fell among the NFC.
Alternates:
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (first alternate)
- OT Penei Sewell (first)
- QB Jared Goff (third)
- G Jonah Jackson (4th)
- RB Jamaal Williams (4th)
- FB Jason Cabinda (4th)
- PR Kalif Raymond (4th)
- OT Taylor Decker (5th)
- DE Aidan Hutchinson (5th)
Unfortunately, despite landing first among NFC free safeties during the fan portion of the voting, rookie Kerby Joseph was not included amongst the reserves.
Here’s a look at the entire NFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl (You can see AFC rosters here):
QBs:
- Jalen Hurts
- Geno Smith
- Kirk Cousins
RBs
- Saquon Barkley
- Tony Pollard
- Miles Sanders
FB
- Kyle Juszczyk
WRs
- Justin Jefferson
- A.J. Brown
- CeeDee Lamb
- Terry McLaurin
TEs
- George Kittle
- T.J. Hockenson
OTs
- Lane Johnson
- Trent Williams
- Tristan Wirfs
OG
- Zack Martin
- Landon Dickerson
- Chris Lindstrom
C
- Jason Kelce
- Frank Ragnow
DEs
- Nick Bosa
- Brian Burns
- Demarcus Lawrence
DTs
- Aaron Donald
- Jonathan Allen
- Dexter Lawrence
OLB
- Micah Parsons
- Za’Darius Smith
- Haason Reddick
MLB
- Fred Warner
- Demario Davis
CBs
- Darius Slay
- Trevon Diggs
- Tariq Woolen
- Jaire Alexander
FS
- Quandre Diggs
SS
- Budda Baker
- Talanoa Hufanga
Long snapper
- Andrew DePaola
Punter
- Tress Way
PK
- Jason Myers
Returner
- KaVontae Turpin
ST
- Jeremy Reaves
