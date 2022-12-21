On Wednesday night, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl games. Only one Detroit Lions player ended up making the list, but nine were listed as alternates.

Center Frank Ragnow was the only player to end up making it to the original roster—the second time the 26-year-old has earned the honors. He made the Pro Bowl back in 2020, as well.

For the past few years now, Ragnow has been considered a top center in this league, but he’s earned an extra level of respect this season due to his toughness. In the first game of the season, Ragnow suffered a painful toe injury that he has continued to deal with the entire season.

“It’s a recurring thing and he’s tough,” offensive line coach Hank Fraley said a month ago. “I mean, until one of his guys rats him out, normally I don’t hear (about) it. It affects him but he doesn’t try to show it. And I think he’s playing well with the — call it one leg, you know, his foot, and he just toughs it out.”

While there are no standard stats to display how Ragnow, despite his painful injury, has been a top center in the league, his PFF grades continue to be among the league’s best. His 79.9 PFF grade is fourth among all NFL centers. For the season, he has allowed just a single sack, and only five pressures in the past seven games. And as a model of consistency, he has had a PFF grade of 79 or above for each of the last three years.

The Lions had cameras rolling when they announced Ragnow was going to be a Pro Bowler again.

Watch as @KNARFWONGAR was surprised with the news of his Pro Bowl selection. pic.twitter.com/4OhdpVwzPo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2022

Here’s a list of the Lions alternates, along with where in the rankings they fell among the NFC.

Alternates:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (first alternate)

OT Penei Sewell (first)

QB Jared Goff (third)

G Jonah Jackson (4th)

RB Jamaal Williams (4th)

FB Jason Cabinda (4th)

PR Kalif Raymond (4th)

OT Taylor Decker (5th)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (5th)

Unfortunately, despite landing first among NFC free safeties during the fan portion of the voting, rookie Kerby Joseph was not included amongst the reserves.

Here’s a look at the entire NFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl (You can see AFC rosters here):

QBs:

Jalen Hurts

Geno Smith

Kirk Cousins

RBs

Saquon Barkley

Tony Pollard

Miles Sanders

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

WRs

Justin Jefferson

A.J. Brown

CeeDee Lamb

Terry McLaurin

TEs

George Kittle

T.J. Hockenson

OTs

Lane Johnson

Trent Williams

Tristan Wirfs

OG

Zack Martin

Landon Dickerson

Chris Lindstrom

C

Jason Kelce

Frank Ragnow

DEs

Nick Bosa

Brian Burns

Demarcus Lawrence

DTs

Aaron Donald

Jonathan Allen

Dexter Lawrence

OLB

Micah Parsons

Za’Darius Smith

Haason Reddick

MLB

Fred Warner

Demario Davis

CBs

Darius Slay

Trevon Diggs

Tariq Woolen

Jaire Alexander

FS

Quandre Diggs

SS

Budda Baker

Talanoa Hufanga

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola

Punter

Tress Way

PK

Jason Myers

Returner

KaVontae Turpin

ST