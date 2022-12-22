Lions vs. Jets Song of the Game: ‘On Fire’ by Lloyd Banks

The Detroit Lions are now winners of six of their last seven games and could be considered the hottest team in the NFL right now, depending on who you ask. Sunday’s game against the New York Jets wasn’t quite the beatdown that we saw from the previous two weeks, but they got the job done against a difficult opponent on the road, and you can’t ask for much more than that.

Detroit Lions Week 15 Song of the Game: “On Fire” by Lloyd Banks

New York City

You are now rocking with the best

After defeating the Jets, the Lions get the clean sweep against New York teams on the road.

When the Jets got out to their 17-13 lead following a drive that ended in a missed field goal for the Lions... I’ll admit, it was starting to feel like another one of those close games that the Lions would surely lose.

But they’ve learned from their mistakes, and we’re starting to see the true team that Dan Campbell had been preaching about now. The team that’s finally starting to shake off all that dirt on their jeans and win those ugly games.

Prior to their game against the Vikings, Dan Miller, Detroit’s radio play-by-by announcer summed up the current state of this team perfectly.

“Based on the way this team has played over the last five games, they’ve set a new standard for what should be expected from the Detroit Lions. It’s not about what’s happened in the past, it’s about what’s happening right here, right now. They’ve shown us what they’re capable of. They’re good enough to win this game if they play the way that they’re capable of playing.

**deep breath**



Since Week 9, the Detroit Football Lions are....



4th in overall DVOA



7th in offensive DVOA

- 5th in pass O

- 16th in run O



10th in defensive DVOA

- 9th in pass D

- 9th in run D



Only the 49ers, Bengals and Bills have been better. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) December 20, 2022

This team has made such a miraculous turnaround, we went from talking about which quarterback to take with the first overall pick in the draft to expecting playoffs and for this team to beat any team they’re up against.

Each week, we’ll be providing a Song of the Game to create a full-season playlist. You can listen to previous year’s soundtracks right here: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

You can find the 2022 playlist here (or below):