‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 16 expert picks: Jaguars at Jets

The NFL is opening Week 16 with a matchup between two teams that have fallen victim to the Detroit Lions' recent hot streak: the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.

Despite their losses to the kids in the Honolulu Blue, both teams are still in the hunt for a spot in the AFC playoffs. The Jaguars (6-8) are just one game back of the top spot in the AFC South, and they’ll be traveling to MetLife Stadium to face off with the Jets (7-7), who are just one game back from a spot in the wild card.

With Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson back in the fold, this game will feature the No. 1 (Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence) and No. 2 (Wilson) picks from the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence is on the precipice of becoming a superstar, while Wilson is hoping to salvage a year in the NFL that has gone completely sideways.

When the Jaguars’ budding offense is on the field against the dominating Jets’ defense, this game will have real appeal and should keep your focus. But when the teams switch sides of the ball, that’ll probably be a good time to get some holiday wrapping done and just keep the game on in the background.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoring the Jets in this game but the line has flip-flopped around a few times this week. The POD staff is split in their picks this week, both on the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”.

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.