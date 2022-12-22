Congratulations to everyone playing season-long fantasy football on reaching the semifinals! It always takes a combination of skill and luck to get this far, and the story will not be dissimilar for Week 16 either. While we have 15 weeks of evidence to help us make the crucial decisions, at the end of the day there are still plenty of unknowns.

Just like us, the Detroit Lions have everything to play for. While the Goffense keeps finding ways to get it done, the defense — particularly the secondary — looked less than impressive last weekend, meaning more fantasy points might be on the horizon for Lions and Carolina Panthers alike in Charlotte.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Panthers bold player predictions?

My answer: The most polarizing Detroit skill player this season has certainly been D’Andre Swift who has again battled injuries and failed to live up to his draft position. While he only has a couple RB1 performance this season, I think this could be a chance to go bold and trust him this weekend. While consensus rankings have him just outside the top 24, he should definitely be able to put together (at least) an RB2 performance.

The situation is not too dissimilar for DJ Moore, another young player who has not be able to completely take the leap. Moore has mostly struggled this year, thanks to poor quarterback play, but he has looked good two of his past three outings. He too is just outside the top 24 in the consensus rankings, but against the Lions he is a startable WR2, even if that feels a little risky.

Your turn. Who are you looking at this weekend?