Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.

Now, as a winter storm is headed toward the metro-Detroit area, the Lions are also forced to alter their travel plans for this weekend’s game. Instead of making the trip one day in advance (as is typical), the Lions plan to get ahead of the storm and will now be leaving Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Fortunately, the Lions will have most of their game plan installations already in place, and they can simply execute their final walkthrough and meetings on Friday in Carolina, rather than in Allen Park.

“The bulk of our work will be done this morning,” coach Dan Campbell said at his Thursday press conference. “So (this decision) was just a matter of making sure we beat the storm out (of Detroit). And so we will wake up and have our walkthrough in Carolina, last little bit of meetings, and so, it’ll flow fine, it won’t affect us. We’ll be good.”

While the good folks in Metro Detroit will be shoveling an estimated 4-to-8 inches of snow in reported 50-mile-an-hour winds, the Lions will be getting acclimated to North Carolina weather, which won’t exactly be normal conditions either. Current forecasts suggest temperatures could drop to 29 or below—which would make it the coldest home game in Panthers history.