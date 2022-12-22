NFL Week 16 TV distribution map: Lions vs. Panthers in local markets only

There are a ton of playoff implications in the Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. The Lions, winners of six in seven games, are hot and on the verge of overtaking a Wild Card spot if the Seahawks and Commanders continue struggle. The Panthers may only be 5-9, but they’re just a game behind the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with a showdown coming next week between the two, this game means a lot to them.

In fact, according to Football Outsiders’ playoff odds, this matchup has the most playoff implications of any Week 16 game.

Despite that, there will not be a lot of national eyes on this game. According to the folks over at 506Sports.com—who provides weekly maps on which games will be playing in which local markets—Lions vs. Panthers is strictly limited to each team’s local are for the early set of FOX games. Check it out:

As you can see, if you don’t live in Michigan, the Carolinas or the very close surrounding areas of Indiana and Ohio, you’re stuck with other games. It is understandable that Seahawks/Chiefs is what the majority of viewers will be treated to. Still, you’d like to see the red-hot Lions have somewhat of a bigger market.

That said, there are a ton of football games available to everyone this week, with games scattered across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If you’re in the local Detroit market, here is a list of the games you’ll have playing throughout the weekend:

Saturday:

FOX early: Lions vs. Panthers — 1 p.m. ET

CBS late: Commanders vs. 49ers — (big game for Lions playoff implications!) — 4:05 p.m. ET

FOX late: Eagles vs. Cowboys — 4:25 p.m. ET

NFL Network: Raiders vs. Steelers — 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday (all nationally televised):

FOX: Packers vs. Dolphins — 1 p.m. ET

CBS: Broncos vs. Rams (DRAFT PICK BOWL) — 4:30 p.m. ET

NBC: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals — 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday:

ESPN: Chargers at Colts — 8:15 p.m. ET

Check out which games are playing in your area by visiting 506Sports.com.