NFL Week 16 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

With the Holiday season in full gear, the NFL has decided to split up the 16-game slate in Week 16 over four days, shifting the majority of games off of Christmas Day.

The first game was, of course, Thursday night’s contest between recent victims of the Detroit Lions, and the Jacksonville Jaguars got the better of the New York Jets, 17-3.

Next, the NFL flexed 13 games to Saturday. In the 1 p.m. ET hour, the only game in the Detroit market is the Lions taking on the Carolina Panthers on FOX, but you were going to watch that anyway.

During the 4 o’clock hour, FOX completes its doubleheader with an NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. While over on CBS, the Washington Commanders will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers. For Lions playoff purposes, you should be rooting for the Eagles and 49ers in these games.

Saturday wraps up with a night game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers that will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Here’s a fun fact about the three games that will be played on Sunday (Christmas Day): all six teams have a losing record, surely something the NFL didn’t anticipate when looking at the starting quarterbacks when making the schedule.

In the 1 p.m. ET slot on FOX. the Green Bay Packers are traveling to Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins. Depending on how things break on Saturday, Lions fans could get a holiday present because if the Dolphins win, they may be able to end the Packers playoff hopes.

On Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, the Denver Broncos will be in California taking on the Los Angeles Rams, a game Seahawks and Lions fans of the NFL Draft will be paying close attention to. If the Broncos win, the Lions would potentially jump to the No. 3 seed in the draft order.

Wrapping up the festivities will be the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clashing on Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 16 schedule:

Here are the games, the POD staff has a consensus on: