As part of our weekly series, this week we will take a look at the Detroit Lions Week 16 opponent—the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have had their share of struggles this season, with former coach Matt Rhule getting let go back in October after his team got out to a 1-4 start. Rhule was brought in because of his offensive philosophy and prowess, only for his teams to struggle mightily on that side of the ball. Since then, the Panthers are actually playing solid football and currently sit at 5-9—just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the lowly NFC South division.

Throughout the entirety of Rhule’s run in Carolina, the quarterback position was in constant flux, and now that he is gone, it seems as though interim coach Steve Wilks has settled on Sam Darnold as his starter. Because of the constant shuffling at quarterback, the offense has had a tough time getting going. However, on the other side of the ball, the Panthers have several young contributors that are only getting better with time.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Panthers would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: To help solidify the Lions’ secondary for the foreseeable future, I am going to go with cornerback Jaycee Horn. Horn is in his second year out of the University of South Carolina and has flashed some serious potential since entering his league. And with him on a rookie contract, the Lions would have a talented tandem in he and 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah—at least for a few years.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Panthers’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.