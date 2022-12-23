If you’re like me, weather conditions pretty much have you locked inside with family for the next 24 hours or so. And while we’re all eagerly awaiting the Detroit Lions’ important Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, there’s nothing we can do to make time move faster.

That being said, if you’re sick of scrolling through the endless amount of Hallmark, cookie-cutter Christmas movies that Hulu has to offer, let me provide my own brand of entertainment for you to close out your chilly Friday evening.

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, hop on over to our Twitch page, and for the following 2 hours, we’re going to run our Madden simulation for the Lions vs. Panthers matchup.

If you’ve never watched our Madden simulations, here’s basically how it works: We’ll set the lineups as close to reality as we can predict based on injury reports, and then let the computer control both teams. From there, we just let Madden take over. I’ll be there providing live commentary as the game goes on, answering any Lions questions you may have.

Due to the wackiness of Madden, it’s a fun time, and you can gamble channel points on the outcome, too.

So spend your Christmas Eve eve with me here:

What: Lions vs. Panthers Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Friday, December 23 — 8 p.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)