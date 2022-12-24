Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers face off in a Week 16 game that has a surprising amount of playoff stakes to it.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Panthers. After a disappointing 1-4 start, the Panthers opted to fire Matt Rhule and start a new era of Carolina football. In the meantime, due to injuries and uneven play, they shuffled between Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker at quarterback, before eventually falling back to Sam Darnold three weeks ago. Darnold has led the Panthers to a 2-1 record, and although they’re still just 5-9, they’re a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead.

The Lions, on the other hand, are making an aggressive run at a playoff spot with an improbable 6-1 run over the last seven games. The offense is among the best in the league (fifth in points per game), and the defense has made a sudden and dramatic shift. They’re now just a half game out of a playoff spot, and if they can run the table in the last three games, they’re almost certainly going to be playing in the postseason—making them just the second team in NFL history to start 1-6 and make the playoffs.

But first things first: it’s never easy to win on the road, and the Panthers aren’t likely to be an easy pushover.

Here’s how you can watch the Lions take on the Panthers in Week 16 of the 2022 regular season:

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Week 16 TV distribution map: Click here

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket Online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Lions by 2.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook